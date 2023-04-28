AP Inter Supply Exam 2023 Time Table released; Check dates, shifts timing

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY AP Inter Supply exam dates released

AP Supply Exam Date 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP Inter Supplementary exam date 2023. Students who wish to appear for the BIEAP 1st, 2nd year supply exam can check the complete schedule on the official website at bieap.apcfss.in. Andhra Pradesh Inter Supplementary exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted in May- June 2023.

The AP Inter 1st year supply exam 2023 will start on May 24 and will end on June 1, 2023. The examination will be held in a single shift between 9 AM and 12 Noon. The 1st year supply exam will commence with 2nd Language Paper-1 and will conclude with Modern Language Paper-1 and Geography Paper-1.

The AP Inter 2nd year exam will commence on May 24 and will conclude on June 1, 2023. The AP Inter 2nd year examination will be conducted in the second shift- from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The AP Supply Exam 2023 for Ethics and Human Values paper will be held on June 2 from 10 AM to 1 PM and the Environmental Education exam will be organised on June 3, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The practical examination for AP Inter 1st, 2nd year supply exam 2023 will be held between June 5 and June 9, 2023. The practical exam will be held in two shifts-- the first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon and the second shift will be conducted between 2 PM and 5 PM for General and Vocational courses.