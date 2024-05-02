Schools bomb threat: Delhi Police appeals public not to believe rumours | Here's what it said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel inspect a classroom

The Delhi Police have dismissed threatening mail that has been circulating in Delhi schools. The authorities thanked parents for their cooperation and advised the public against bomb-related rumours on social media. They also warned people not to believe such rumours or forward them.

Rumours are being spread

The police have warned that some audio messages are being shared on social media that falsely claim bombs have been found in some schools. They have advised people to avoid such messages and not to spread them. The police have also shared a fake audio clip that has been circulating on social media, which claims that a bomb has been found and defused in DPS Dwarka. This is not true. In another audio clip, it was claimed that a bomb had been found in Ambience Public School, Safdarjung Enclave and DPS Mathura.

Delhi Police advises the public to avoid rumours

However, the Delhi Police have dismissed these claims and have advised people to check the authenticity and source of information before trusting or forwarding any such message.

IPS Suman Nalwa has also advised people to be careful of fake news about the recovery of suspicious objects in schools that are being sent as WhatsApp messages. She has urged people to verify the information before believing or spreading such messages.