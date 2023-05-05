JEE Advanced 2023 Registration deadline in two days; Apply at jeeadv.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JEE Advanced 2023 Application last date in two days

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 application window on May 7 (5 PM). Eligible candidates can fill the JEE Advanced application form 2023 through the official website --jeeadv.nic.in. Candidates who have completed the JEE Advanced registration process upto second step but have not yet submitted the application fee can make payment till May 8, 2023.

The candidates whose JEE Mains rank is among the top 2,50,000 aspirants in BE, BTech paper are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023. The female candidates, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs 1,450 as a registration fee. While all other candidates will have to pay Rs 2,900 as a registration fee.

JEE Advanced 2023: Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins (OCI/PIO and foreign candidates) - April 24, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023 registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified candidates - April 30, 2023

Last date for submission of JEE Advanced 2023 application form - May 7, 2023

Last date for fee payment for registered candidates - May 8, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023: Category-wise Distribution of Top 2,50,000 Candidates

Order Category Number of 'Top' Candidates 1 Open 96,187 1,01,250 2 Open-PwD 5,063 3 Gen-EWS 23,750 25,000 4 Gen-EWS-PwD 1,250 5 OBC-NCL 64,125 67,500 6 OBC-NCL-PwD 3,375 7 SC 35,625 37,500 8 SC-PwD 1,875 9 ST 17,812 18,750 10 ST-PwD 938

JEE Advanced 2023: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023'link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in with JEE Main 2023 application number password and proceed to fill online application form.

Step 4: Fill up the JEE Advanced 2023 application form, upload documents and pay fees.

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.