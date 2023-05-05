MHT CET Admit Card 2023 for PCM Group OUT; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET 2023 admit card for PCM group released

MHT CET 2023 Admit Card Download: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the admit card for Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2023) PCM group. Aspirants who have to appear for MHT CET 2023 exam for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group can download their CET admit card online through the official website-- mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

Candidates need to log in with their application number, date of birth and security pin to download the MHT CET PCM admit card 2023. The Maharashtra state CET cell will conduct the entrance exam for PCM group between May 9 and May 13, 2023, and for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, the MHT CET exam is scheduled from May 15 to 20, 2023.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 Application last date today; Direct link, steps to apply

ALSO READ | MAH MBA CET 2023 Admit Card OUT for re-exam, download at mbacet2023.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 Reporting Time

The MHT CET 2023 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held in the Morning from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second shift will be held in the afternoon from 2 PM to 5 PM. Aspirants will have to report at the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the CET exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after the commencement of the exam.

MHT CET 2023 PCM Admit Card: How to Download?

Students can follow these simple steps to download the MHT CET PCM Hall Ticket 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of MHT CET at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'MHT CET 2023 admit card (PCM group)' link.

Step 3: Next, log in with your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: Submit details and MHT CET admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the MHT CET PCM admit card and print a copy for further reference.

Direct Link: MHT CET 2023 PCM Admit Card