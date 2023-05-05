Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE 12th result date, time announced; Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Goa Board 12th result 2023 on May 6

Goa Board 12th Result 2023: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 on May 6. According to the official notification, the Goa Board will publish the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12th) result at 4.30 pm tomorrow. Students will be able to check their Goa Board 12th result 2023 online through the official website-- gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net by using their roll numbers. India Board Results 2023 Live Updates

The Board has conducted the HSSC examination in two terms. The first term was organised by the GBSHSE between November 10 to November 25, 2023, and the second term was condcuted between March 15 and March 31, 2023.The examination was conducted at 20 examination centres across the state. A total of 19,802 students have appeared for the Goa Board 12th exams 2023, of which 9,930 are boys and 9,872 are girls.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Statistics

Stream Boys Girls Total Arts 1,700 3,364 5,064 Commerce 3,297 2,780 6,077 Science 2,530 2,850 5,380 Vocational 2,403 878 3,281 Total 9,,930 9,872 19,802 Private Candidates 46 34 80 NSQF Candidates 615 614 1,229 ITI Candidates 34 10 44

The Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 consolidated nmarksheet will be available for downloading from the school login on May 8, 2023, from 9 AM onwards. In Goa Board 12th Result 2022, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.66 percent. This year also the Goa Board will release the complete statistics while announcing the result at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Provorim Goa.