TN Board Plus Two Result 2023 Date, Time OUT; Know when, how to check

TN Plus Two Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu has announced the TN Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) results 2023 date and time on the official website. As per the official notification, the DGE will declare the TN 12th Result 2023 at 9:30 AM on May 8, 2023. Students will be able to check their result through the official website -- dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in. India Board Results 2023 Live Updates

Earlier the TN HSE Result 2023 was scheduled to be declared on May 5. However, the TN Class 12th result date was postponed due to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam. More than 8 lakh students have appeared for the TN Class 12th result 2023.

TN Plus Two Result 2023: How to check?

Students can check their TN 12th Result 2023 by following ht simple steps provided here.