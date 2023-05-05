Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 Date, Time announced; Know when, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP Board SSC Result 2023 date, time announced

AP SSC Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Andhra Pradesh, will declare the AP SSC Public Examinations 2023 result tomorrow, May 6. As per the reports, the DGE Andhra Pradesh will declare the AP SSC Result 2023 at 11 AM, tomorrow. The students who have appeared for the AP Class 10 board exams can check their Manabadi SSC Result 2023 from the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in using their roll number.

The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board Exams 2023 were held from April 3 to April 18, 2023. The examinations were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. While two papers including first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory commenced at 9:30 AM and ended at 11:15 AM and 11:30 AM, respectively.

ALSO READ | AP SSC Results 2023 Soon; Official website, steps to check

How to check AP SSC Results 2023?

Students can check their AP SSC 10th results by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'AP SSC Public Examination 2023 Result' link reflecting on the home page.

Step 3: On the next window, enter the required details and click on the submit tab.

Step 4: Your AP SSC result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details printed on the AP 10th result PDF and download it.

AP SSC Results 2023: Last Year's Highlights

AP SSC Class 10 Exam 2022 date - April 27 to May 9, 2023

Exam format - Pen and paper mode

Total students appeared - 6,15,908

Total students cleared the exam - 4,14,281

Overall pass percentage - 67.26 percent

Girls pass percentage - 70.70 percent

Boys pass percentage - 64.02 percent

ALSO READ | AP Inter Supply Exam 2023 Time Table released; Check dates, shifts timing