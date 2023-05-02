Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 expected this week; Know where, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 expected this week

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is likely to announce the Karnataka board Class 10th result for 2022-23 annual examination this week. Once the scorecard is released, students will be able to check and download their Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 through the official website -- karresults.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

The Karnataka Board 10th Exam 2023 was conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023. As per the reports, nearly 8 lakh students have appeared in the SSLC board examination. Last year, the KSEAB has declared the Karnataka SSLC Result on May 19, 2022, at 12:30 PM.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: How to Check?

Students can check the Karnataka SSLC 10th board results by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Karnataka SSLC Result 2023' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: It will redirect you to KSEAB SSLC result 2023 login window.

Step 4: On the next page, enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit details and the SSLC result 2023 Karnataka will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result PDF and take a printout of Karnataka SSLC result 2023 for future references.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: Last Year's Highlights

Last year, Karnataka SSLC examinations were conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2023. A total of 8,53,436 students took the exam, of which 7,30,881 students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded by the KSEAB at 89.36 percent. In SSLC Results 2022, girls performed better than boys. While the pass percentage of girls was recorded at 90.29 percent, the pass percentage of boys was 81.30 percent.