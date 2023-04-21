Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Declared: Stream-wise toppers, Pass percentage here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers name

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Karnataka 2nd Pre Examination 2023 result today April 21, 2023. The board has published the PUC result 2023 for Karnataka Class 12 on its official website-- karresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the Karnataka II PUC exams can check their results using registration number. Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Live Updates

In Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023, Ananya KA, Alva’ PU College, Dakshina Kannada, has topped the Commerce stream by scoring a perfect 600 out of 600. SM Koushik from Gangothri PU College, Kolar district, secured first position in the Science stream with 596 out of 600, while Tabassum Shaik of NMKRV PU College for women, Bengaluru, has secured first position in the Arts stream with 593 out of 600 marks.

A total of 7,02,067 students appeared in the exam out of which 5,24,209 students have passed the exam this year. While 23,754 students remained absent in the 2nd PUC exams. The board has recorded a pass percentage of 74.67 percent this year.

This year, girls have performed better than boys. The pass percentage of girls is recorded at 80.25 percent and for boys, it is 69.05 percent. The pass percentage for the Science stream is recorded at 85.71 percent followed by Commerce at 75.89 percent and Arts at 61.22 percent.