UPSC CDS 1 2023 Result OUT at upsc.gov.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC CDS 1 Result 2023 Declared

UPSC CDS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 today, May 4. Candidates who have appeared for the CDS 1 written examination can check the result on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. A total of 6,518 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview round.

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. The recruitment examination is being held for admission to the 156th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 215 F(P) Course, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 119th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC), Officers Training Academy, Chennai and 33rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC).

"The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified, will be available on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days," UPSC said.

ALSO READ | India Board Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, MPBSE, AP SSC, TS Inter result @official websites

How to check UPSC CDS 1 Result 2023

Candidates can check the UPSC CDS 1 Result 2023 by following the steps given here.