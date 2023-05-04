JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon at jkbose.nic.in; Check website link, SMS number

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 soon

JKBOSE Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will soon declare the Class 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 for soft zone and hard zone. The official website-- jkbose.nic.in will host the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023. Candidates can check JKBOSE results by providing their roll number on the website or through SMS. India Board Results 2023 Live Updates

The Jammu and Kashmir Board has conducted the Class 10th exams for the soft zone from March 9 to April 5, 2023, and for the hard zone, it was held between April 8 and May 9, 2023. While, the JKBOSE Class 12th Board exam for the soft zone commenced on March 8 and concluded on April 2, 2023, and for the hard zone, the exam started on April 11 and will end on May 15, 2023. The Jammu and Kashmir Board opts grading system to evaluate students’ grades.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to Check Online

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 online.

Go to the official website of JKBOSE - jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the desired JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th zone-wise result links on the homepage.

Now enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

The JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the JKBOSE result and download the PDF.

Take a printout or your marks statement for future reference.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to Check Via SMS

To get the JKBOSE Result 2023 on mobile phones, students will have to follow the steps provided here.