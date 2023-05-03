CBSE Board Result 2023: How to download Class 10th, 12th marksheet, certificates on DigiLocker, UMANG App

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10, 12 on Digilocker and UMANG App

CBSE Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10th and 12th board results 2023 by the end of this month. Once the CBSE Board result is announced, students will be able to check and download their CBSE 10th, 12th marks statement from the official website-- cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. To access the CBSE Board Result 2023 window, students will have to log in with their roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID.

The Board has conducted the Class 10 exams from February 14 to March 21 and Class 12 exams from February 14 to April 5, 2023. Apart from the CBSE Board official websites, the results will also be accessible through SMS, Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), Digilocker and UMANG App.

How to download CBSE Results 2023 on Digilocker?

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to download the CBSE Board marksheet and certificates from the Digilocker App.

Step 1: Install the Digilocker app from Google Play Store or App Store on your device or open digilocker.gov.in website.

Step 2: Log in with the registered mobile number and select the desired marksheet/ certificate link.

Step 3: Tap on it and enter the required details in the given spaces.

Step 4: Submit it and the CBSE Board marksheet and certificate will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download CBSE marksheet and certificates on your device.

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Results 2023: How to convert CGPA into marks; Steps to calculate percentage

ALSO READ | CBSE Board Result 2023: Check Class 10th, 12th result expected date, alternative websites, and more

How to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 on UMANG App?

Students can download their CBSE Board marksheet and certificates from the UMANG App by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store or App Store or open the official website- umang.gov.in.

Step 2: Create an account and or log in with the registered mobile number.

Step 3: Select the desired CBSE Class 10, 12 Marksheet, Certificate tab.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials in the given spaces.

Step 5: Download CBSE Class 10, 12 marksheet and certificate on the phone.