CBSE introduces various skill modules for middle schools | Details Here

CBSE Skill module 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced various skill modules for middle school students. These modules have been introduced for classes 6th to 8th, according to the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2022. The aim is to promote vocational education as well as skill development training among students.

The board is organizing skill module webinars from May 1 to 19 on its youtube channel which will have a series of various modules including Blue Pottery. Bakery, Khadi, Food Preservation, Mass Media, Block Printing, Mask Making, Kashmiri Embroidery, and so on.

Through these modules, students will learn about AI, AR, financial literacy, and others.

A total of 33 subjects have been offered by CBSE including topics like data science, artificial intelligence, Khadi Kashmiri Embroidery, Augmented Reality (AR), financial literacy, coding, and satellite applications.



These sessions will be of around 12 to 15 hours and the time between work and theoretical learning will be split in the 70:30. The study material will be available on the CBSE academics website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students will be able to opt for these skill modules for free and allow to choose the subject of their choice. The number of subjects can be more than one skill module. However, it might not be advised to select multiple skill modules at once.

Students will have not to make any investments in terms of labs or special subject teachers as these are meant to provide tertiary-level exposure to the students.

The decision to incorporate and promote these modules through ECO CLUBS, participate in bag-less days, or use another method is up to the individual schools. The evaluation will be carried out internally by the teacher because it is intended to increase a student's interest.

