Uttarakhand: Five dead after car falls into deep ditch in Dehradun

Uttarakhand news: Five people were killed and one was severely injured after a car fell into a deep ditch in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand today (May 4). The incident took place near Pani Wala Band on Mussoorie Dehradun Marg, Jhadipani Road, Uttarakhand.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) for the City, Pramod Kumar, a car lost control and fell into a deep ditch in which five people died while one girl was seriously injured. The injured was identified as Nancy who is undergoing medical treatment.

"The injured condition is critical," said Kumar. There were a total of seven members in the car out of which four were boys while two were girls all were students of Dehradun IMS College and had come to Mussoorie for a trip, Kumar added. While returning to Dehradun in the morning, the car fell into a deep ditch, Kumar said.

Further, he said that emergency response teams, including the Mussoorie Police, Fire Service, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), quickly arrived on the scene following reports of the accident. They successfully rescued the two girls from the ditch and transported them to a hospital in Dehradun. However, despite their efforts, one of the girls succumbed to her injuries later in the hospital, raising the death toll to five.

Earlier on April 22, one person died while another was injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Rudraprayag district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, said officials. The deceased was identified as Preetam Singh (24) and the injured as Suraj Singh (35), both were a resident of Bhunka village, Rudraprayag.

According to the officials, the Rudraprayag District Control Room informed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team that a vehicle had met with an accident at a location called Bhunka in the Rudraprayag district. On receiving this information, Sub-Inspector, Bhagat Singh and the SDRF rescue team immediately set off for the accident site.

Two people were in the vehicle, one of whom died on the spot, while the other was injured and had already been rescued and sent to the hospital by local people, the officials added. As soon as the team reached, they extracted the body of the second person from the wrecked vehicle, and transported it to the main road using a stretcher, handing it over to the district police, said officials.

