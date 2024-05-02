Rajasthan shocker: Man shot dead while making reel with gun in Kota, 2 detained

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

In a shocking turn of events, a 22-year-old man died while making a reel with a country-made pistol. The police on Thursday said it has arrested two persons in the matter.

The arrest was made after victim’s father, Rodulal alleged that two of his son’s friends, Ajay Salvi and a boy conspired to kill Yashwant Nagar under the pretext of shooting a video.

According to the police, the matter came to light on Wednesday when Nagar suffered a bullet injury in the chest while shooting a video with a country-made pistol at a tea shop near Maharishi Gautam Bhawan in Mahaveer Nagar Extension.

The police said the victim was immediately rushed to New Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

He further said that Ajay brought Nagar from Kota to Jhalawar a few days ago and conspired to kill him.

Based on Rodulal’s complaint, a case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Ajay Salvi and a boy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Sharma said.

The police handed over the body to the family after conducting a post-mortem. The two accused were brought in for questioning and further investigation is underway, SHO Mahendra Maru said.

(With PTI inputs)

