ISL final live streaming: Where to watch summit clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?

Follow us on Image Source : MUMBAI CITY FC ISL 2024 silverware.

After months of mouth-watering action, the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is moments away from its final showdown as Mumbai City FC gear up to square off against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the summit clash at the Salt Lake Stadium also known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, May 4.

Both teams had contrasting results in their semis, and, hence, the clash, which is the first-ever ISL final in the City of Joy, is a must-watch.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, also known as The Mariners faced a stern challenge in the form of Odisha FC. Having finished the league stage on top, Super Giant were expected to maul Odisha FC in both legs but it didn't turn out that way.

Odisha stunned Super Giant in the first leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and won the fixture 2-1.

However, a spirited Super Giant turned the tables around quickly and came back strongly after the defeat to win the second leg 2-0 and advanced to the finale on the overall aggregate goal count.

On the other hand, Mumbai cruised to the finals with more aplomb as they defeated FC Goa 3-2 in the first leg at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa and came back home at the Mumbai Football Arena to win the second leg 2-0.

When will the ISL 2023-24 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC be played?

The ISL 2023-24 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will get underway from 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday (May 4).

Which TV channel will broadcast the ISL 2023-24 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?

The ISL final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 1 channel.

Where to watch the ISL 2023-24 final live stream between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?

The ISL 2023-24 final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.