Why did Rohit Sharma play as Impact substitute against Kolkata Knight Riders? Piyush Chawla reveals reason

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan.

Rohit Sharma's absence from Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the 51st game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17 raised many eyebrows and opened up room for speculation.

The absence of "The Hitman" left many fans bemused as Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on their home turf (Wankhede Stadium) in Mumbai.

However, the anxiety of fans came to a pleasant end as the former Mumbai Indians skipper made his way to the wicket alongside his opening partner Ishan Kishan to get the chase underway for the hosts.

Though Rohit didn't last long and got out to Sunil Narine while attempting a pull, his arrival at the crease brought assurance to the hearts of the apprehensive fans.

Mumbai lost the clash by 24 runs but are still alive in the race to the playoffs, barely though. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 fast approaching, Team India can't afford to lose Rohit to injury and hence the apprehension of fans is understandable.

However, Mumbai's veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla revealed that there are no major concerns with Rohit's fitness and his inclusion in the game as an Impact Sub was just a precautionary measure.

"Rohit had a mild back stiffness. So, just as a precaution he was brought in as an Impact Player," Chawla revealed during the post-match presentation

Chawla's statement has allayed the fears of the Indian cricket fans who want to see Rohit lead the team from the front at ICC's marquee tournament.

The winners of the inaugural edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup have been placed in Group A alongside the co-hosts USA, arch-rivals Pakistan, Canada and Ireland.

India begin their campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 5.