Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'One vote of yours worked in 2014', says PM Modi in Palamu

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses poll rally in Jharkhand's Palamu.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in Jharkhand's Palamu today (May 4). After a night halt at Raj Bhavan, the PM in Palamu and Gumla addressed election rallies in favour of BJP candidates BD Ram and Arjun Munda.

Addressing a public rally PM Modi said, "This is the land of martyr Nilambar Pitambar. In 2014, one vote of yours worked and the world saluted India's democracy. You removed the corrupt government of Congress."

"In Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, every day from Pashupati to Tirupati, Naxalites were spreading terrorism. So many mothers lost their sons. Their sons used to take up weapons and run towards jungles, influenced by bad company. One vote of yours saved young children and fulfilled their mothers' hopes. This is the power of one vote," PM added.

PM Modi roadshow in Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 1.5 km mega roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Friday (May 3) evening. Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the road to greet the PM.

PM Modi conducted a roadshow in Ranchi in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency Sanjay Seth.PM Modi was seen waving at people lined up on both sides of the road and showed the BJP's 'lotus' poll symbol to canvass support for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

The one-hour roadshow began at 7.25 pm amid tight security soon after Modi landed at the Birsa Munda airport in a special helicopter from Chaibasa after holding a public rally there. After reaching Ranchi, the PM paid floral tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda at his statue at Birsa Chowk.

In view of the roadshow, traffic restrictions were imposed along the stretch from the airport to Raj Bhavan, the route being undertaken by the PM. The entire route from the airport to Raj Bhavan has been declared as no fly zone for drones from 5 am on Friday to 11 pm on Saturday, district administration officials said.

People standing on both sides of the road were cheering "Modi-Modi" and raising slogans like "Jai Sri Ram''. The PM was seen waving at people with a lotus symbol in his hand in an open vehicle. They also showered flower petals on him.

He was accompanied by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri and BJP candidate from Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency Sanjay Seth. BJP workers welcomed him at several spots including Birsa Chowk, Hinoo Chowk, BJP state headquarters, Harmu Chowk, Sahjanand Chowk and Kartik Oraon Chowk while playing traditional drums and singing songs.

BJP MP from Ranchi Sanjay Seth said the roadshow was unprecedented and "the people of Jharkhand pledged to elect NDA candidates on all 14 Lok Sabha seats." After the roadshow, the PM reached Raj Bhavan where he was welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

2019 poll results

Jharkhand has 14 Lok Sabha seats and BJP won 11 while its ally AJSU party won one seat in 2019. Of the remaining two - one was bagged by Congress and the other went to JMM. In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.

When will Jharkhand vote?

Polling in Ranchi will be held on May 25. Elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases- May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

The general elections are being held in seven phases in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. Polling for the first phase and the second phase was held on April 19 and April 26, respectively. The next round of voting will be held on May 7. The results will be declared on June 4.

ALSO READ: ‘Hindus have become second class citizens in Bengal’: PM Modi slams Mamata govt