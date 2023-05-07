Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 to be declared tomorrow at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, check where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 tomorrow, check date and time

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 date and time: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will announce the class 10th sslc results tomorrow, May 8. Students will be able to download their results from the official website of Karnataka SSLC - sslc.karnataka.gov.in, released.

The board has today released a notice in this regard on its website. According to that Karnataka SSLC 10th Result, 2023 will be released at 10 am, tomorrow via conference. Karnataka's 10th result link will be activated from 11 AM. Students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Karnataka SSLC 10th exams were held from March 31 to April 15 in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. Students will be able to download Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of Karnataka SSLC - sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ' Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Last year, a total of 8,53,436 students appeared for the SSLC final exam, of whom 7,30,881 were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent.

