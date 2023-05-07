MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 date: MPBSE to announce results on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 soon

MP Board 10th, 12th Result date: Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh will soon announce the MP Board Result 2023 on its website. Students will be able to download MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 from the official websites - mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

As per media reports, it is expected that the MP Class 10th Result Class 12 Result will be declared after May 11. Although, there is no official confirmation on the release of the results.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Important notice released

Ahead of the declaration of the results, the board has issued an important notice. According to the notice, the board has invited proposals from online portals to host MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023.

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh Invites proposal to publish its Exam results on Web Portals/SMS facility. Interested Portals may submit their proposals latest by May 11 through post addressing the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal. Please note that for publication of results, the Lump sum amount of Rs. 90,000 (Ninety Thousand only) shall be payable to the Board by D.D./mCccr and shall also sign an agreement with the Board, reads the official notice.

After reviewing the proposals, the board will announce the result on all alternative websites.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Alternative Website

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th exams were conducted from March 1 to 27 while the exam for class 12th was held between March 2 to April 5, 2023. Students have been advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of MP Board - mpresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage

It will forward you to the login page

Now, you need to enter the application number, date of birth, captcha, and other details

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference

