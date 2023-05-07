Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result to be OUT tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in, Check when and where to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result

TN 12th Result 2023 Date, Time: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Results on May 8 at 9:30 am. Students will be able to check their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. .

The results of the Class 12th public exam will be declared by the Minister of School Education of the state through the press conference to be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. Once the result is released, the TN 12th Result 2023 will be published on various official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: How to download?

Candidates are required to visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Click on the Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result link available on the homepage

It will take you to the login page

Now, you need to enter the credentials including your roll number, date of birth, etc.

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result will be displayed

Students are required to download Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result and save it for future reference.

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: Alternative Websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: Passing Marks

To pass the Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 exam, a student will have to score at least 35 marks in each subject. There is no minimum marks for practicals but attendance is compulsory.

