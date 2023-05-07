Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
  5. Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result to be OUT tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in, Check when and where to check

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Results will be announced tomorrow, May 8. Check the Date, Time, How to download, passing marks and more details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2023 13:01 IST
Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2023 Download, TN 12th Result 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result

TN 12th Result 2023 Date, Time: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Results on May 8 at 9:30 am. Students will be able to check their results by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. .

The results of the Class 12th public exam will be declared by the Minister of School Education of the state through the press conference to be conducted at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. Once the result is released, the TN 12th Result 2023 will be published on various official websites -  tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: How to download?

  • Candidates are required to visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in
  • Click on the Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result link available on the homepage 
  • It will take you to the login page
  • Now, you need to enter the credentials including your roll number, date of birth, etc.
  • Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result will be displayed 
  • Students are required to download Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result and save it for future reference. 

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: Alternative Websites

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in 
  • dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 Result: Passing Marks

To pass the Tamil Nadu HSC 2023 exam, a student will have to score at least 35 marks in each subject. There is no minimum marks for practicals but attendance is compulsory. 

