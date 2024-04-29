PM Modi slams Congress in Pune rally, says, 'Prince' has evil eye on people's wealth

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BJP4INDIA PM Modi addresses rally in Pune

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Congress is planning to impose Inheritance tax in the country. Addressing a public meeting in Pune, PM Modi said, "The Congress Prince has an evil eye on your personal wealth which you earned with hard work. They say that they will conduct an X ray of your wealth. They are planning to impose Inheritance Tax in the country. It means that they will take half of the wealth you created."

Addressing the crowd, PM Modi highlighted the achievements of the BJP-NDA government and juxtaposed them with the model of the Congress and its allies.

Initially, PM Modi cautioned against the Congress's proposed higher taxes and reservations based on religion, which he deemed unconstitutional. He later condemned the Congress for its leniency towards terrorists during its rule, contrasting it with the improved security situation under the BJP-NDA government.

PM compares UPA vs NDA rule

Further emphasizing India's development journey, PM Modi pointed out the stark contrast between the 60 years of Congress rule and the progress achieved in the last decade under the BJP-NDA government. He stressed that while Congress failed to provide even basic facilities to half of the country's population, the BJP government has fulfilled these necessities and worked to meet the aspirations of every section of society.

Moreover, speaking on economic development, PM Modi asserted that his government has opened every sector for youth innovation and entrepreneurship, promoting a culture of innovation through initiatives like the National Education Policy. Additionally, PM Modi underscored his government's commitment to the welfare of the poor and middle class, citing schemes like Jan Aushadhi centers and Ayushman Yojana, which have saved them significant amounts of money in healthcare costs. He announced the extension of the Ayushman scheme to cover all elderly individuals above 70 years, ensuring free treatment up to five lakh rupees.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government's efforts to empower street vendors and cart-pullers through schemes like PM-SVANidhi, providing them access to formal banking and credit without guarantees. He emphasized that such initiatives reflect the BJP's development model of Aspiration and Growth.