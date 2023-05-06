Manabadi AP SSC 10th Results 2023: Supplementary exam to be held from June 2, check schedule, links, and more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ap 10th supplementary exam time table 2023

Manabadi AP SSC 10th 2023 supplementary exam date: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will soon start the registration process for the supplementary exam. All those who want to give supplementary will be able to register themselves from today onwards, May 6, as per media reports. The last date for registration is May 17, 2023.

Those who will miss submitting applications before May 17, will be charged Rs. 50/- as a fine. The last date for submitting the registrations with fine is May 22. Students who are not satisfied with their AP SSC 10th results can ask for a re-verification of their marks by May 13, 2023. Students will have to complete the payment process by May 13, 2023.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh has released the class 10th results today, May 6. As per results, this year, the overall pass percentage is 72.26% percent of which girls performed better than boys with 75.38 percent marks and the boys have scored 69.27 percent this year. Students can check their results from the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in.

As per media reports, a total of 933 schools have recorded 100% pass results and 38 schools have got 0% percent pass results.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will review the results of Andhra Pradesh Class 10th, said during the press conference. The government also declared that schools with 100% pass results will receive incentives.

The government has also launched helpline numbers for students who are not happy with their results. To raise the quality and expand access to education in the state, the government would also look at the CBSE model of education.

