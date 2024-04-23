MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024 out, here's how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY MP Board 5th 8th result 2024 out

MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) has announced the class 5th and 8th results. The announcement of the results was made on time at 11.30 am through a press conference. Students and parents can download the scorecards from the official website, rskmp.in using their roll number and password.

Pass Percentage

As per the results, the pass percentage of class 5th MP board exam is recorded at 90.97 per cent, while for 8th class MP Board students it is 87.71%. As per results, a total of 10,66,405 students participated in the MP Board Class 8 exams, of which, 8,11,433 successfully passed the exam. Comparing the results of government and private schools, the private schools have secured a 90.60 per cent pass score for class 8, while it is, 86.22 per cent for class 8th. The pass rate for students in government schools in the MP Board 5th class is 91.53%. Meanwhile, the pass rate for students in private schools in the MP Board class 5 is slightly lower at 90.18%.

This year, about 24 lakh students participated in the exam, of which, more than 12 lakh students appeared for the class 5 exam and over 11 lakh students of class 8 took part. Last year, a total of 11,79,883 students appeared for the Class 5 exam, of which, 9,70,701 students cleared it. In Class 8, 10,66,405 students appeared for the exams, of which, 8,11,433 qualified.

Check MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024 live updates

How to check MP Board Class 5th and 8th Result 2024 marksheets?

Go to the official website, rskmp.in.

Click on the 'MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result link'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide roll number and other details

MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result will appear on the screen

Download and save MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result for future reference

Direct link to download MP Board Class 5th and 8th scorecards