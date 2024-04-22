MP Board Result 2024: RSKMP likely to announce class 5, and 8th results tomorrow, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board 5th and 8th Result 2024 soon

MP Board Result 2024: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is all set to announce class 5th and 8th exam 2024. Students who took the class 5 and 8th board exams can download their results from the official website using their roll number and other details on the login page- rskmp.in.

As per media reports, the results for classes 5th and 8th will be announced tomorrow, April 23, 2024, at 11:30 AM on the official website, rskmp.in.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of class 5th MP board exam 2023 was recorded at 82.27 per cent. A total of 11,79,883 students appeared in the Class 5th Exam, of which 9,70,701 candidates passed. On the other side, the overall pass percentage of the class 8th MP Board exam was recorded at 76.09 per cent. A total of 10,66,405 students appeared in the Class 8th Exam out of which 8,11,433 candidates passed.

How to download RSKMP MP board class 5th and 8th result 2024?

Visit the official website, rskmp.in

Navigate the link to 'MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2024'

Enter your essential information on the login

MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2024 for future reference

How many marks are required to pass RSKMP MP board class 5th and 8th exam?

To pass MP Board Class 5th and 8th Exam 2024, students are required to score at least 33 per cent of marks in each subject. The overall passing criteria is 33 per cent. Those who fail to obtain the minimum marks will have to appear for the improvement exams. The details of the improvement exams will be shared in due course.