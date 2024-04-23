MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024 live: RSKMP to release scorecards at 11.30 am

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board 5th 8th result 2024 today

MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is all set to announce the class 5th and 8th results. As per the official updates, the scorecards will be released at 11.30. The declaration of the results will be made through a press conference. Students and parents can download the scorecards from the official website, rskmp.in. It should be noted that the scorecards will be released at the official website.

According to the reports, about 24 lakh students participated in the exam of which more than 12 lakh students appeared for the class 5 exam and over 11 lakh students of class 8 took part. Last year, a total of 11,79,883 students appeared for the Class 5 exam, of which, 9,70,701 students cleared it. In Class 8, 10,66,405 students appeared for the exams, of which, 8,11,433 qualified.

