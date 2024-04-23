Tuesday, April 23, 2024
     
  5. MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024 live: RSKMP to release scorecards at 11.30 am
MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024 will be declared today, April 23 at rskmp.in. Students who took the exam will be able to check their scorecards from the official website after the press conference's conclusion. Check pass percentage, how to download, and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2024 10:43 IST
MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is all set to announce the class 5th and 8th results. As per the official updates, the scorecards will be released at 11.30. The declaration of the results will be made through a press conference. Students and parents can download the scorecards from the official website, rskmp.in. It should be noted that the scorecards will be released at the official website. 

According to the reports, about 24 lakh students participated in the exam of which more than 12 lakh students appeared for the class 5 exam and over 11 lakh students of class 8 took part. Last year, a total of 11,79,883 students appeared for the Class 5 exam, of which, 9,70,701 students cleared it. In Class 8, 10,66,405 students appeared for the exams, of which, 8,11,433 qualified.

Students are advised to stay tuned to LIVE blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024 live

  • Apr 23, 2024 10:43 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board 5th 8th result 2024 Live Updates: Pass percentage dropped in 2023

    In 2023, a total of 11,79,883 students participated in the class 5 exam, of which, 9,70,701 successfully passed the exam. The pass percentage was 82.27 per cent, showing a decrease from the previous year's 90.01 per cent. The pass percentage of girl students was 84.32 per cent, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 80.34 per cent.

  • Apr 23, 2024 10:31 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are login credentials required to check MP Board 5th, and 8th Result 2024?

    The students and parents will require roll number, date of birth to check MP Board 5th, and 8th results.

     

  • Apr 23, 2024 10:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board 5th, and 8th Result 2024: Scorecards to be available at THIS time!

    Students and parents will be able to download Class 5, and 8 results scorecards after 12.30 pm through the official website.

     

  • Apr 23, 2024 10:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How can I download MP Board 5th, and 8th Result 2024 via Digilocker?

    • Log in to the Digilocker app
    • Now, enter your Aadhar Number and click the 'Pull Partner Documents' button
    • Select 'Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)' from the first drop-down menu
    • Now, click on Marksheet
    • Enter your year of passing, roll number, and other details
    • Download MP Board 5th, and 8th Result 2024 and save it for future reference
  • Apr 23, 2024 10:22 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the time of releasing MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024?

    As per the official announcement, the Madhya Pradesh Board will release the class 5 and 8 results today at 11:30 am in a press conference. However, the scorecards will be available after 12:30 pm.

     

  • Apr 23, 2024 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MP Board 5th, 8th result 2024 live: Where can i check results?

    The board will release the MP Board 5th, and 8th results 2024 through a press conference. Students will be able to check their results at the following websites after 12.30 pm.

    • mpbse.nic.in
    • mpresults.nic.in
    • rskmp.in
    • QR code
    • MPBSE Mobile app (only for Android users)
  • Apr 23, 2024 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative options to check RSKMP scorecards

