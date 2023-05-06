Saturday, May 06, 2023
     
  5. Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 Live: BSEAP to declare 10th results at 11 am
Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2023 11:02 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023

Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP will announce the Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 today, March 6 at 11am. Once released, students will be able to check their scores at the official website of BSEAP- bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC 10th exams 2022 were conducted from April 03 to April 18, 2023, in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Nearly, 6 lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams 2023 and are now waiting for their results to be announced. 

Once, the result is declared, students will be able to check their results through SMS and call facility. Students can follow the live updates for more information.

 

Live updates :Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 Live

  • May 06, 2023 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: Grading System

    91-100 marks = A1 grade
    81-90 marks = A2 grade
    71-80 marks = B1 grade
    61-70 marks = B2 grade
    51-60 marks = C1 grade
    41-50 marks = C2 grade
    35-40 marks = D grade

  • May 06, 2023 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: 10 mins left!

    Only 10 minutes left to declare the results, students have been advised to keep refreshing the official website for latest updates. 

  • May 06, 2023 10:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023: 35% Marks required to qualify

    To pass AP 10th results 2023, candidaes are required to score at least 36% marks which was earlier 35. Candidates are required to score at least 18 marks in both papers to score 36.

  • May 06, 2023 10:45 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: How to check results via SMS?

    Students can check their AP SSC results via SMS.  Students can check their AP SSC results via SMS by typing their roll number, and send it to 55352 or 56300.

  • May 06, 2023 10:40 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th exams 2022: Steps to download Marks Memo

    Visit the official website -  bse.ap.gov.in

    Click on AP SSC 10th Results 2023 link flashing on the homepage

    Enter the roll number and date of birth in the space provided and submit 

    Download and save the Manabadi AP SSC Results 2023 

  • May 06, 2023 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: AP Education Minister to announce results

    AP SSC results 2022 will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minster Botsa Satyanarayana at 11 am. 

  • May 06, 2023 10:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: Half an hour left for results

    Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website. The Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 will be declared after an hour at bse.ap.gov.in

  • May 06, 2023 10:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: How to check score

    To check their AP SSC 2023 score, students will have to enter their credentials at the official website to log in. The marks memo will be released today, May 5, 2023. Original mark sheets will be released later by the board.

     

  • May 06, 2023 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: Alternative Websites

    Students will be able to download Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 from the following websites. 

    bseape.org
    bse.ap.gov.in
    www.manabadi.co.in
    ap.nic.in

