Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 Live: BSEAP to declare 10th results at 11 am

Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP will announce the Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 today, March 6 at 11am. Once released, students will be able to check their scores at the official website of BSEAP- bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC results 2022 will be announced by the Andhra Pradesh Education Minster Botsa Satyanarayana at 11 am. After that, the results will be uploaded on the official website.

AP SSC 10th exams 2022 were conducted from April 03 to April 18, 2023, in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Nearly, 6 lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams 2023 and are now waiting for their results to be announced.

Once, the result is declared, students will be able to check their results through SMS and call facility. Students can follow the live updates for more information.