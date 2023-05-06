Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 (Announced) at bse.ap.gov.in, results.bse.ap.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the SSC Public Examinations in April 2023. Students can check their results from the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in, results.bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC 10th exams were conducted between April 13 to 18 wherein a total of 6, 05, 052 students appeared of which 3,09,245 were boys and 2,95,807 were girls. AP 10th SSC Result 2023 has been announced through a press conference by state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana.
According to the results, the pass percentage of the Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 has improved this year with 72.26% marks. In the exam, girls performed better than boys with 75.38 percent passing marks. In the meantime, this year's SSC exams were passed by 69.27% of the boys. The link to the Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 mark memo can be accessed by scrolling down.
How to download Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023?
- Go to the official website-bse.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Result 2023 link
- Now, enter your roll number and other details on the available login page
- AP SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
- Check and Download AP SSC result 2023
- Take a print out for the future references
Direct link to download AP SSC Result 2023
How to check AP SSC Result 2023 Via SMS?
- Go to message box on your phone
- If you are a BSNL user, you need to type your Hall Ticket Number to 55352/56300
- If you are a Vodafone user, you need to type the message in the format SSC Hall Ticket No and send it to 56300
- Now, you will receive a text message with your AP SSC Results 2023 along with Marks in every subject
