Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 (Announced) at bse.ap.gov.in, results.bse.ap.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has declared the SSC Public Examinations in April 2023. Students can check their results from the official website of BSEAP - bse.ap.gov.in, results.bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC 10th exams were conducted between April 13 to 18 wherein a total of 6, 05, 052 students appeared of which 3,09,245 were boys and 2,95,807 were girls. AP 10th SSC Result 2023 has been announced through a press conference by state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

According to the results, the pass percentage of the Manabadi AP SSC Result 2023 has improved this year with 72.26% marks. In the exam, girls performed better than boys with 75.38 percent passing marks. In the meantime, this year's SSC exams were passed by 69.27% of the boys. The link to the Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023 mark memo can be accessed by scrolling down.

How to download Manabadi AP Board SSC Result 2023?

Go to the official website-bse.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP SSC Result 2023 link

Now, enter your roll number and other details on the available login page

AP SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check and Download AP SSC result 2023

Take a print out for the future references

Direct link to download AP SSC Result 2023

How to check AP SSC Result 2023 Via SMS?

Go to message box on your phone

If you are a BSNL user, you need to type your Hall Ticket Number to 55352/56300

If you are a Vodafone user, you need to type the message in the format SSC Hall Ticket No and send it to 56300

Now, you will receive a text message with your AP SSC Results 2023 along with Marks in every subject

