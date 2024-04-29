Monday, April 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Maharashtra: Mumbai Police busts inter-state child selling racket, 10 arrested, 4 children rescued

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police busts inter-state child selling racket, 10 arrested, 4 children rescued

Mumbai Police arrested 10 individuals and detained 4 other women associated with the inter-state child selling syndicate. The syndicate allegedly sold a total of 14 children including three girls and 11 boys aged between five months and four years over the past one and a half years.

Shubham Bajpai Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Mumbai Published on: April 29, 2024 23:15 IST
Representative Photo
Image Source : ANI Representative Photo

Three women, engaged as fertility agents and egg donors, were arrested on Monday, as the Mumbai police unveiled an inter-state child selling racket. The racket was busted a day earlier, leading to the rescue of two children from Ahmednagar and Hyderabad, stated a Mumbai police official.

With a swift crackdown, the Crime Branch has apprehended a total of 10 individuals associated with the illicit operation, while successfully rescuing four children from their clutches, the official confirmed. "An infant boy of one-and-a-half years was liberated from Akole in Ahmednagar, alongside an eight-month-old girl from Hyderabad," detailed the official.

The trio of arrested women has been sent to nine-day police custody, while further developments unfolded with the detention of four women in Vishakhapatnam by the Crime Branch's enforcement unit, all linked to the case. In their early thirties, these detained women, also involved in egg donation and fertility brokerage, were being transported to Mumbai for interrogation, the official elaborated.

The recent revelation follows Sunday's arrest of a doctor and six others. Investigations revealed their involvement in trafficking infants and toddlers, with destinations spanning Hyderabad in Telangana and various regions of Andhra Pradesh. 

"Our probe has found members of this racket sold at least 14 infants and toddlers from Mumbai to Hyderabad in Telangana and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. The syndicate was operating since September 2022," he said. The officials informed that the syndicate charged anything between Rs 80,000 to Rs 4 lakh per child, while their parents were given Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Haryana: Gurugram Police arrests two members of interstate vehicle lifting gang, recovers stolen items

ALSO READ | Amit Shah doctored video case: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy summoned by Delhi Police

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement