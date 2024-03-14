Haryana: Gurugram Police arrests two members of interstate vehicle lifting gang, recovers stolen items

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Gurugram Police have apprehended two individuals affiliated with an interstate vehicle theft racket. The suspects used GPS jammers and a tool to fabricate duplicate keys for their criminal activities, officials said. The authorities disclosed that seven stolen vehicles, including four SUVs and a motorcycle, along with the tools employed in the theft, were seized from the suspects.

Acting on a lead, law enforcement arrested the duo in the vicinity of the New Palam Vihar and Kherki Daula areas on March 7. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunil Kumar (44) from Haryana's Jhajjar district and Amit Kumar Jangid (29) from Udaipur district in Rajasthan. Both have studied till Class 12, they added.

During police interrogation, the duo revealed that they used an electronic device that could make duplicate keys and also kept jammers with them to disable the GPS of the vehicle they were stealing. They also communicated on walkie-talkies with each other during the thefts, the police said.

What was duo's modus operandi?

Explaining their modus operandi, the police said the accused used to first recce an area to find a car parked at an isolated spot. They then broke the glass of the vehicle, make a duplicate key, install jammers to disable the GPS and finally flee with the car. "After stealing the car, they would take it to Jodhpur in Rajasthan and sell it for Rs 1 lakh or more," a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

Of the seven vehicles recovered from their possession, the gang had stolen four from Gurugram and three from Delhi, the spokesperson said. Sunil has seven cases registered against him for robbery, theft and under the Arms Act in Delhi. A case under the Arms Act is also lodged against him in Gurugram, the official said.

Things recovered by police

Apart from the vehicles, two walkie-talkie sets, a key-making equipment, one rechargeable drill machine, device to break car glass, 20 car keys and four pairs of fake number plates were recovered from their possession, the police said.

