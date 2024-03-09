FIR against Elvish Yadav for beating YouTuber in Gurugram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Bigg Boss OTT winner and Youtuber Elvish Yadav

An FIR has been filed against Youtuber and Bigg Boss OTT fame Elvish Yadav for allegedly beating up and assaulting a fellow Youtuber in Haryana's Gurugram. Recently, Youtuber Sagar Thakur (Maxtern) commented against Elvish Yadav on social media.

In this comment, Yadav threatened Thakur and wrote, 'You live in Delhi only'. Following this, both met at a shop in Gurugram where Elvish started beating Sagar Thakur as soon as the latter walked in. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media since Friday morning.

Elvish had brought many people with him

Elvish Yadav was seen being accompanied by a group of people. As soon as the Bigg Boss OTT winner entered the shop, he started slapping and punching Thakur. Rather than stopping him, the people accompanying Yadav started hitting Thakur as well. The whole incident was recorded on and shared on social media. Meanwhile, there have been demands to take strict action against Elvish Yadav since the video went viral.

Police files FIR

Police lodged an FIR following a complaint by the victim Sagar Thakur. The police registered an FIR under IPC Section 147, 149, 323, 506. This is not the first time such an he incident has come to light. Earlier, Elvish Yadav had slapped a person at a restaurant in Rajasthan's Jaipur. He was seen hitting a man sitting in a restaurant.

ALSO READ | 'Aisa hi hoon main': Elvish Yadav isssues clarification after slapping a man at Jaipur restaurant

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav lands in TROUBLE, video of him slapping someone goes viral