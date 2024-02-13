'Aisa hi hoon main': Elvish Yadav isssues clarification after slapping a man at Jaipur restaurant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, on Monday issued clarification on his recent slap incident wherein he was seen slapping a man at a Jaipur restaurant. A video of him attacking a man went viral recently, following which the popular YouTuber and social media influencer has now issued a clairification on the incident. Several reports earlier suggested that the unknown man said something inappropiate to Elvish, following which the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner went back to him and responded physically.

A fan page of Elvish on X (formerly Twitter) with a verified account shared a short audio clip wherein Elvish is heard defending his acts and issuing a clairification on the incident.

See the post:

In the video, Elvish is heard saying, ''Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, na mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, na mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, maa behen ki gaali deta hai, usko nahi bakshte.''

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan welcomes 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan on board for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | WATCH

Elvish Yadav's controversial incidents

This is not the first time that Elvish has landed in a controversy. Last year, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner landed in trouble for allegedly supplying and using snake venom in a rave party in Noida. Noida police had filed an FIR against Elvish after busting a rave party where snakes and venom were recovered.

He was also questioned by the Noida police for several hours.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar finally REVEAL daughter Navya's face | WATCH video