Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar finally REVEAL daughter Navya's face | WATCH video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's daughter was born on September 20 last year.

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar delighted their fans as they unveiled the adorable face of their newborn daughter, Navya, while en route to Doha at the Mumbai airport.

Several pictures and videos of the little munchkin are doing rounds on the internet. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring Rahul with his wife and kiddo.

In the video, Rahul is seen wearing a blue blazer, black t-shirt and blue denims while Disha could be seen in a black full-sleeved t-shirt and green cargo pants.

Their little bundle of joy, Navya, wore a white and black polka dot print onesie and a pink headband. Her look was completed with pink shoes.

In the video, Rahul is seen kissing his daughter on the cheeks and saying referring to the paparazzi, “Navya say hello to everybody. Ye sab log mama log hain apke (These are all your uncles)."

“We are going to Doha. Dhyan se dekho, Navya meri tarah lag rahi hai (she is looking just like me). Bless our baby. Navya babu first time out of India ja rahi hai (Navya is travelling abroad for the first time),” added Rahul.

Check out the video:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021. The couple had announced the birth of their child on September 20 last year.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

On the other hand, Rahul is a popular singer who was a participant in the first season of Indian Idol.

Over the years, he has sung many Hindi and regional songs and even participated in TV reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation pics go viral, duo to get married on THIS date