Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation pics go viral, duo to get married on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : X Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding card pics are doing rounds on the internet.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21. Pictures of their wedding card are doing rounds on the internet wherein it shows that the celebrity couple will be having their “pheras” on Wednesday, February 21.

The painted card has the mandap surrounded by coconut trees and the sea in the backdrop.

The opening card is in blue and white which has the 'hilarious' hashtag #ABDONOBHAGNA-NI.

After dating for a few years, Rakul and Jackky have chosen Goa to be the venue for their wedding. The two had reportedly fallen in love in the same location, according to reports.

Both the stars, however, have been lip-tied about their marriage rumours and an official announcement is still awaited.

Check out their viral wedding invitation:

Image Source : XRakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's viral wedding invitation

They have been together for a while and often share sweet moments on social media and during public appearances.

On the occasion of Rakul's birthday, Jackky shared an adorable picture and captioned, "On your special day, I want to express my admiration for the one who always leaves me in awe. WWith you, every day feels like an incredible journey, and there's never a dull moment. You're more than just my companion; you're my confidant, my partner-in-crime, and the one who fills my life with love and laughter. On your big day, I wish you everything you have ever dreamt of, and more. May all your dreams come true because you only and only deserve the absolute best in life. Happy Birthday to the one who makes every day extraordinary!."

Jackky and Rakul's career at a glance

Jackky's debut film was Kal Kissne Dekha, which came out in 2009. He then starred in films such as F.A.L.T.U, Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz and Youngistaan among many others.

Rakul Singh made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli in 2009. She stepped into the world of Hindi cinema with Yaariyan after which she starred in films such as De De Pyaar De, Runway 34, Chhatriwali, I Love You and Doctor G among many others.

Also Read: Rowan Atkinson to return with next installment of Johnny English soon? Deets inside