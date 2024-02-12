Rowan Atkinson to return with next installment of Johnny English soon? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB The third installment in Johnny English franchise was released in 2018.

Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson, who has previously played the titular hapless secret agent in three movies in the spy spoof franchise titled Johnny English will reportedly return for a fourth installement.

He featured in Johnny English, Johnny English Reborn, and 2018's Johnny English Strikes Again.

The movie will be shot in the summer in the UK and Malta, but the plot details are being kept under wraps, according to Screendaily. Details about the project are largely unknown, but Working Titles Films will be producing the next installment as well, reports aceshowbiz.com.

While promoting the third movie in the series, Atkinson said he thought a fourth installment would be unlikely.

Speaking during a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), he said, "I doubt it but thank you very much for implying you'd like to see another one. But at the same time... never say never."

Meanwhile, the actor previously explained he felt the physical comedy he is known for is "more timeless" than other forms so its popularity is enduring.

He told Digital Spy, "I suppose it's more timeless. Whereas visual comedy is generally about simple, human situations involving human instincts and human behaviour, and those things change far less.”

“Also, of course, it means that you are automatically granted immunity from cultural and linguistic differences. But in the end, humanity shares the more visual experience than they do a verbal experience. And therefore, internationally, obviously it's an easier thing to sell,'' he added.

More deets about the series

The first part in the franchise came in 2003, Johnny English Reborn in 2011 and Johnny English Strikes Again in 2018. All the three films have performed exceptionally well at the box office globally and minted nearly $500 mn worldwide.

Apart from Rowan, the other important cast in the series includes Ben Miller, Rosamund Pike, Emma Thompson, Gillian Anderson, and Daniel Kaluuya.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav lands in TROUBLE, video of him slapping someone at restaurant goes viral