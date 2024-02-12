Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav lands in TROUBLE, video of him slapping someone at restaurant goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIRAL VIDEO Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and social media influencer.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is again making headlines but this time for all the wrong reasons. The social media influencer has now landed in trouble after a viral video of him slapping someone at the restaurant in Jaipur goes viral. Several reports suggest that the unknown man said something inappropiate to Elvish, following which the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner responded physically.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) with a verified account shared a short audio clip wherein Elvish is reportedly heard defending his acts and explaining the incident. The caption of the post reads, ''Truth be told, disrespect has consequences, and @ElvishYadav isn't one to tolerate it lightly. A slap may seem harsh, but so is insulting someone's family. Respect is a two-way street, and sometimes a strong reaction is necessary to remind others of that. So, before casting judgment, consider the context and remember that actions have consequences.''

See the post:

Watch the viral video of Elvish:

Elvish Yadav's latest controversies

In November last year, Elvish was named in a case related to the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Noida police had filed an FIR against Elvish after busting a rave party where snakes and venom were recovered.

The Bigg Boss OTT winner was also questioned by the Noida police for several hours. Based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people, Rahul, Titunath, Jaikaran, Narayan and Ravinath.

