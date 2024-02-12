Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's film maintains decent hold

After witnessing an exceptional growth on its second day, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya performed decently on Sunday as well. Scroll down to check out film's three days box office figures.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2024 7:07 IST
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in cinemas on February 9, 2024.

After witnessing a remarkable growth on Saturday, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's latest offering Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya maintains a decent hold on Day 3 as well. As per Sacnilk.com, the romantic comedy flick collected Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday, taking the total box office collection after first weekend to Rs 26.85 crore.

The film opened to just Rs 6.70 crore on February 9, which marked a decent opening for a rom-com on a non-holiday. The film saw a exceptional growth on Saturday and minted Rs 9.65 crore. 

The real test for the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah's directorial begins  today, and only a positive word-of-mouth can save the movie at the box office. Trade analysts are predicting a slow but steady box office performance of TBMAUJ on the weekdays, as it doesn't have any big competition from any other releases in the Hindi belt. 

On occupancy front, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall 24.65 percent occupancy on Sunday with a major contribution coming from the evening shows.

About the film

In the film, Shahid is playing the role of a scientist who falls in love with a robot, which is his creation. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot in the film. The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The film has received U/A cerfiticate from the Censor Board after the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) suggested a few changes to be made for its theatrical release.

