Akshay Kumar lauds Yami Gautam's Article 370, says 'Kashmir Bharat ka hissa hai aur..'

'Khiladi Kumar' Akshay Kumar has heaped praise on director Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Article 370 starring Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead role. After watching the film's trailer, Akshay commented that it "looks full of passion."

Kumar, who starred in several patriotic films including Holiday and Baby, also reiterated that Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

"Kashmir was, is, and will always be a part of India #Article370Trailer looks full of passion," the 'Special 26' star wrote in Hindi on his social media handles.

The original in Hindi read: "Kashmir Bharat ka hissa tha, hai aur hamesha rahega."

The actor also extended his best wishes to Yami. "All the best, Jai Hind! @yamigautam @jiostudios," he wrote on the platform.

Check out Akshay's Instagram Stories:

The film's trailer, which also has features Priyamani, offers glimpses of how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation of Kashmir.

The trailer showcases Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.

Priyamani essays the role of an officer with the PMO; the trailer shows Yami's character being appointed by the NIA to round up potential threats in the Kashmir Valley in order to ensure there's no trouble after the Act of Parliament.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release on February 23.

