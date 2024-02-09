Friday, February 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Akshay Kumar lauds Yami Gautam's Article 370, says 'Kashmir Bharat ka hissa hai aur..'

Akshay Kumar lauds Yami Gautam's Article 370, says 'Kashmir Bharat ka hissa hai aur..'

Yami Gautam on Thursday unveiled the trailer of her next titled Article 370, based on the real-life events in Kashmir Valley. Reacting to the trailer, Akshay Kumar heaped praise on the film's team and wrote, ''Kashmir Bharat ka hissa hai.''

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: February 09, 2024 12:38 IST
article 370 akshay
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Article 370 is slated to release on February 23.

'Khiladi Kumar' Akshay Kumar has heaped praise on director Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Article 370 starring Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead role. After watching the film's trailer, Akshay commented that it "looks full of passion."

Kumar, who starred in several patriotic films including Holiday and Baby, also reiterated that Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

"Kashmir was, is, and will always be a part of India #Article370Trailer looks full of passion," the 'Special 26' star wrote in Hindi on his social media handles. 

The original in Hindi read: "Kashmir Bharat ka hissa tha, hai aur hamesha rahega."

The actor also extended his best wishes to Yami. "All the best, Jai Hind! @yamigautam @jiostudios," he wrote on the platform.

Check out Akshay's Instagram Stories: 

India Tv - akshay 370

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram Stories.

Also Read: Taimur wants to become THIS when he grows up, father Saif Ali Khan REVEALS

The film's trailer, which also has features Priyamani, offers glimpses of how Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated in response to the dire situation of Kashmir.

The trailer showcases Yami's character reflecting on the state of Kashmir, pained by the events in the region. The viewers are soon thrown into the action set-piece consisting of blasts and violence and separatists making inflammatory speeches.

Priyamani essays the role of an officer with the PMO; the trailer shows Yami's character being appointed by the NIA to round up potential threats in the Kashmir Valley in order to ensure there's no trouble after the Act of Parliament.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, the film is slated to release on February 23.

Also Read: Kiran Rao REVEALS why she co-produced her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies with Aamir Khan

(With IANS inputs) 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement