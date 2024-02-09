Not actor, Taimur wants to become THIS when he grows up, father Saif Ali Khan REVEALS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016.

Taimur, elder son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is one of the most loved and adored star kids of his generation. Most star kids choose to continue their parents' legacy and make their career in film industry. However, this might not be true in case of Taimur Ali Khan. In a recent interview, the Vikram Vedha actor revealed Taimur's ambitious career goals, whose aspirations extend beyond film industry.

What Taimur wants to become when he grows up?

In a interview with Film Companion, Saif revealed that Taimur wants to become a lead guitarist and a football player. He further revealed that Taimur wants to move to Argentina to become a successful football player.

In the same interview, Kareena Kapoor mentioned that little Tim Tim wants to become Messi.

Saif, Kareena on work front

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, which was one of the biggest debacle of 2023. Made on a massive budget of nearly Rs 600 crore, the film landed in many controveries after its release and ultimately tanked at the box office. Saif will next be seen in Jr NTR-starrer Devara. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth in key roles.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor last featured in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She will next star in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again in her kitty, which will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024.

