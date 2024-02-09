'Stomach is hurting': Mira Rajput reviews Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Kriti Sanon plays robot in the film.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is finally released in cinemas, making it the first big release in February 2024. Ahead of its theatrical release, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Thursday, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Shahid's family members. Shahid's wife Mira Rajpur Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and reviewed her husband's latest offering. Sharing a still from the film, Mira called Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (TBMAUJ) a 'complete laughter riot'.

''Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end,'' she wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Check out Mira Rajput's latest Instagram Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mira Rajpur Kapoor's latest Instagram Stories

Praising hubby's performance in the film, she wrote, ''The OG lover-boy, there's no one like you. You made my heart melt.''

In the end, she mentioned, ''Dil se Hasaaya, stomach is hurting.''

Day 1 box office predictions

As per Sacnilk.com, TBMAUJ sold 96,571 tickets for its Day 1, grossing Rs 2.11 crore through advance ticket sales. The movie will be released with 10,093 shows across the country.

The film will also release in the immersive cinema experience (ICE) format. However, no advance booking has been made for this format.

Trade analysts are predicting that the romantic comedy flick is expected to churn out around Rs 6-7 crore on its opening day. They have also said that movie's word-of-mouth is also crucial as it can help the figures grow through its first weekend.

About the film

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Anubha Fatehpuria in supporting roles. In the film, Shahid is said to be playing the role of a scientist who falls in love with a robot, which is his creation. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot in the film.

Also Read: Did you know Jagjit Singh's 'Chithi Na Koi Sandesh' song was dedicated to THIS individual? Birthday Special