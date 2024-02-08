Did you know Jagjit Singh's 'Chithi Na Koi Sandesh' song was dedicated to THIS individual? Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : X Jagjit Singh passed away on October 10 in 2011.

Iconic ghazal singer Jagjit Singh was born on February 8, 1941. Known for his soulful magical voice has captivated world audiences. Over his five-decade long career, Jagjit Singh has delivered over 80 albums and sung songs in several languages including Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati and Nepali, among others. Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho, Honthon Se Chhulo Tum are some of his popular songs. But did you know his song Chhith Na Koi Sandesh song was dedicated to an important person in his life.

Whom did Jagjit dedicate Chhith Na Koi Sandesh song?

It is said that this song reflects the pain of Jagjit's life, from which it took him a lot of time to recover.

Jagjit Singh and his wife, singer Chitra, had a son named Vivek Singh. Vivek died in a road accident in 1990. This accident left Jagjit Singh and Chitra devastated. After this incident, he distanced himself from his profession and songs.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor recreates Virat Kohli's old interview celebrating completion of film promotions | WATCH

He made his return with the song, wherein he expressed the pain of his life. The singer has sung this song in memory of his son. This song was a big hit and even after many years, the song still garners love from listeners.

The immortal voice of Jagjit Singh has added soul to many songs. Some of them are mentioned below:

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya

Tum Ko Dekha To Yeh Khayal Aaya

Koi Fariyaad

Hothon Se Chhulo Tum

Meri Zindagi Kisi Aur Ki

Woh Kagaz Ki Kashti

Chupke Chupke Raat Din

Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho

Also Read: 'Because of all this, our relationship..': Ankita Lokhande on her remarks about divorcing Vicky Jain on BB17