'Because of all this, our relationship..': Ankita Lokhande on her remarks about divorcing Vicky Jain on BB17

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ankita Lokhande was one of the finalist in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 was one of the most successful seasons in show's history. Couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were amongst the popular contestants of the season. On the show, the two were often seen fighting on various topics and their relation even came to that point when the two were seen discussing to take a break from each other and part ways.

In a recent conversation with Press Trust of India (PTI), the actress said that she should have been more sensible.

''We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest), and it was taken seriously. I'm not sensible, and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I'm in front of the camera. I'm still learning. If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight,'' she said.

''The only difference is that our fights came out on TV, which may not happen in case of other normal couples. But because of all this, our relationship has become stronger. I could understand where I was going wrong and he could understand where he was going wrong. We are stronger than before,'' she added.

For the unversed, Ankita was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 17 and finished at 4th position. The show was won by stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. On the other hand, Vicky Jain finished at 6th spot and was eliminated in the finale week due to less vote count.

On the work front, Ankita will next be seen in Randeep Hooda-starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Randeep has also directed the film. It will release in cinemas on March 22, 2024.

Also Read: Fighter OTT Release: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to premiere on THIS streaming platform