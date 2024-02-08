Fighter OTT Release: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to premiere on THIS streaming platform

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fighter was released in cinemas on January 25, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest offering Fighter is currently enjoying a succssful run at the box office globally. The film recently grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. After its theatrical run, the Siddharth Anand directorial will land on a streaming platform. If you have missed the film on the big screen, you can watch the aerial actioner on OTT soon. Fighter's OTT rights have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix, however, the premiere date still remains under wraps. It is anticipated that the film will premiere on the platform around Holi this year.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a romantic number titled Bekaar Dil from the film, whic was earlier missing from its theatrical version. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, Shilpa Rao, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani.

Watch the song:

Apart from this, the film was recently in news after a legal notice was issued against the makers and the lead cast of Fighter.

The notice has been sent with the subject line ''Legal Notice for Defamation, Insult and Negative Impact of Indian Air Force and its Officers,'' stating that the Indian Air Force uniform is not merely a piece of clothing, it is a powerful symbol of unwavering commitment to duty, national security and selfless service.

About the film

Hrithik plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania alias Patty in the film. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, actors like Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Sheikh are also seen in the film. Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter is now running in the theaters.

