'It is the right time to address it': Sonu Sood on his directorial debut about deepfake issue

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Actor Sonu Sood, who recently became a victim of deepfake technology, has chosen to create awareness about the issue through a film. In a recent chat with his fans on social media, the actor revealed that his directorial debut flick titled Fateh revolves around the similar issue of cheating through cybercrimes.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor expressed his concern and said, ''Lots of people get cheated every day and fall in the trap. A lot of celebs are becoming victims. It’s a big concern, which needs to be addressed.''

''A lot of people who need to reach out to us fall into the trap. Close to 200 FIRs were registered across the country,'' he added.

In a recent viral video of the actor, Sood’s face was morphed and the impersonator was cheating someone for money in the actor’s name.

Talking about his film Fateh, Sonu said, ''People will be able to relate to Fateh because of the trouble they went through.''

For the unversed, Fateh is written and directed by Sonu Soon. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in an important role.

He recently termed his new journey as a director 'special' and said, ''As a director, I could tell the story in the right way, the way I wanted to address this issue. So I think Fateh is going to be very special and personal.''

Apart from Fateh, Sonu Sood has a couple of other big projects in his kitty. He will also be seen in Mohanlal-starrer Rambaan, directed by Joshiy. It will release in 2025.

He also has an untitled project, helmed by Siddharth Anand. He will also be seen in Vishal and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-starrer Madha Gaja Raja.

