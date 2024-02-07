Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan set to make Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri's next | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ahaan Panday is the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Panday is all set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Mohit Suri’s romantic drama. The title is yet to be announced by the makers.

The nephew of actor Chunky Panday was signed as a YRF Talent about five years back to go through intense training programs devised personally by Aditya Chopra.

“Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft,'' IANS reported quoting a source.

“To the industry, Ahaan Panday’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story,'' the source added.

The source further added that Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the perfect actor as the romantic hero.

Also Read: Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story locks its OTT premiere date after 9 months of theatrical release

“Ahaan worked under Mohit’s supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan’s potential,'' IANS reported quoting the source.

This is the first film produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani. The yet-to-be-titled film is set to go on floors in 2024. In the past, YRF has given many big stars to the industry such as Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more.

Also Read: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS how his son reacted after watching Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

(With IANS inputs)