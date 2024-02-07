The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma's film locks its OTT premiere date after 9 months of theatrical release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Kerala Story was released in cinemas on May 5, 2023.

After the massive theatrical success, Adah Sharma-led The Kerala Story is finally ready to land on OTT. Released in May last year, the film enjoyed an exceptional run at the box office and became one of the most successful and talked about films of 2023. Adah Sharma on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to announce the OTT premiere date of the film. ''FINALLY !!!!! SURPRISE !! The most anticipated film is dropping soon on ZEE5,'' she wrote in the caption. The film is releasing on ZEE5 on February 16.

The actress, in the comment section, mentioned about the love her next flick Baster: The Naxal Story garnered after the teaser release and wrote, ''Bastar ke teaser ko itna pyar Diya toh yeh Surprise gift hamaari taraf se.''

Check out the post:

The trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma have again joined hands for another intriguing flick titled Bastar: The Naxal Story, a teaser of which was unveiled on Tuesday.

The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhavan. The monologue gives a glimpse of the storyline wherein some truths are expected to be unfolded in the film.

The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide.

About The Kerala Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Made on a small budget of Rs 15-20 crore, the film went on to mint over Rs 300 crore worldwide with the help of positive word-of-mouth among the audience.

Apart from Adah, the film also featured Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani Siddhi Idnani, and Devadarshini in key roles.