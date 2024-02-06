Bastar teaser OUT: Adah Sharma as IPS officer declares war against Naxals | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER The film will release in cinemas on March 15, 2024.

After the massive success of The Kerala Story, the trio of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma joined hands again for Bastar: The Naxal Story, the teaser of which has been unveiled on Tuesday is out.

Ever since the announcement of the film was made, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch another spine chilling and real life based film from the team.

Baster: The Naxal Story's Teaser

The teaser showcased the one-minute-long monologue enacted by Adah Sharma's character IPS Neerja Madhvan. The monologue gives a glimpse of the storyline wherein some truths are expected to be unfolded in the film.

In the teaser, Adah is seen saying, ''Bastar me humare 76 jawano ko Naxaliyon ne badi krurata se mara tha aur tab iska jashn manaya gaya JNU me. Sochiye humari desh ki itni pratishthit university humari jawano ki shahadat par jashn manati ha. Kaha se aati hai aisi soch? Bastar me Bharat ke tukde karne ki shazish kar rahe hai ye Naxali aur unka saath de rahe hai bade shehro me baithe left, liberal, pseudo intellectuals. In vaampanthiyo ko sadak pe khada kar sade aam goli mar dungi. Chadha dena phasi par.''

Deets about the film

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Bastar: The Naxal Story is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film will be released on March 15, 2024, in cinemas worldwide

