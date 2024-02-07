Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS how his son reacted after watching Ranbir Kapoor-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal grossed over Rs 800 crore globally.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest offering Animal was one of the most successful Bollywood flicks of 2023. The film went on to gross over Rs 800 crore globally, making it biggest film of his career so far.

While many people praised and loved the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, there was also a small section of the audience who disliked the film for its alleged misogynistic storyline. Director Sandeep Vanga recently revealed how his wife Manisha and son Arjun Reddy reacted to Animal. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the filmmaker was asked about his 7-year-old son's reaction to the film.

''We made a hard disc of those scenes which could not be shown, and cut it out. Then we showed a different edit of the film during New Year's. He saw the film but I have chopped all those A-rated scenes,'' he said.

Talking about that his son liked Animal, he added, ''He was saying that the underwear action scene was very funny (laughs).''

During the conversation, Sandeep also revealed that his wife said that there was a lot of bloodshed in the film but she didn't say anything about misogyny.

For the unversed, ahead of the film's release, the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed its verdict on Animal by giving it an 'A' certification. The CBFC also demanded five cuts in the film.

The film also recently premiered on OTT amidst much anticipation for its Extended version. However, netrizens slammed the streaming giant and the filmmaker for not releasing the Extended Cut version of the film on OTT.

About the film

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay (Ranbir), the son of Balbir (Anil), a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father, following which Ranvijay plans to take revenge for his father.

