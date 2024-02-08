Shahid Kapoor recreates Virat Kohli's old interview celebrating completion of film promotions | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Shahid Kapoor's next Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will release in cinemas on February 9, 2024.

Shahid Kapoor, who is all geared up for his next release alongside Kriti Sanon, shared a hilarious Instagram Reel on Wednesday, which has a Virat Kohli connection. In the viral clip, he is seen roaming around his house with a cricket bat in his hand. He is also seen lip-syncing cricketer Virat Kohli from one of his interviews where he was revealing hi plans to eat after the match. Shahid's next Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is releasing on Friday and he was recently busy with the promotions of the film. Informing fans that he has completed his obligations of promotional activites, the actor captioned the video and wrote, ''Promotions khatm hone ke baad wali feelings.''

Watch the clip:

Like Virat Kohli in an old interview, Shahid is seen revealing what he is going to eat once the promotions of his upcoming film is done.

About the film

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing on screen with an impossible love story. The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will hit the theaters on the occasion of Valentine's Day. This film will be released on February 9, 2024.

Shahid is said to be playing the role of a scientist who falls in love with a robot, which is his creation. Kriti Sanon plays the role of a robot in the film. The film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

For the unvered, Censor Board has suggested several changes to be made for its theatrical release. According to the board's guidelines, up to 25 percent of intimate scenes will have to be removed from the film. Earlier there was an intimate scene of 36 seconds in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which has now been reduced to 27 seconds.

Apart from this, the word 'daru' (liquor) has been used, which has been suggested to be replaced with the word 'drink'.

