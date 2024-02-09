Kiran Rao REVEALS why she co-produced her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies with Aamir Khan

Follow us on Image Source : X Aamir Khan and Kiran announced their divorce in 2022.

Director Kiran Rao, who is all geared up for her next project Laapataa Ladies, has maintained cordial relation with her ex-husband even after getting divorce. Kiran was even present in the wedding ceremonies of Aamir's daughter Ira Khan in Udaipur and Mumbai. Kiran and Aamir have worked together in many projects in the past including Dangal, Delhi Belly and Peepli Live among others. However, Laapataa Ladies is not only produced under Aamir Khan's banner but also co-produced by Kiran Rao's banner, Kindling Pictures. Speaking about the same, the director recently opened up about why she co-produced the upcoming flick.

In an interview with News18, Kiran said, ''I can’t expect Aamir to make everything that I make. Aamir particularly works in a way where he doesn’t do anything just because of his son, his daughter, his wife, or his brother… the idea should work first. Also, we should make it within the budget that would support the idea.''

She even talked about her future plans of working with Aamir and said, ''It’s not because I don’t want to work with AKP in any way. I feel this is a space (her production house) that gives me the freedom to develop what I want to make. Aamir Khan Productions has given me space for whatever I want to do. I have been involved with every production. I will be attached to AKP always. I feel it’s mine. I am one of the directors and I won’t leave it. I am spiritually and emotionally connected to AKP.''

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

